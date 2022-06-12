Switzerland v Portugal live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Switzerland v Portugal live stream, Sunday 12 June, 7.45pm

Portugal will be looking to maintain their position at the top of Group A2 when they face Switzerland on Sunday.

Fernando Santos' side have made a strong start to the 2022/23 Nations League, taking seven points from the first nine available. They began their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Spain, with Ricardo Horta striking late to earn Portugal a point. Back-to-back victories over Switzerland and the Czech Republic have put the Selecao in a commanding position at the midway stage.

There is a long way to go, of course, but Portugal's recent performances have restored a sense of optimism to the national team. Santos' side needed the play-offs to qualify for the World Cup, and doubts over the manager's suitability to this group of players persist. But if Portugal were to qualify for the Nations League Finals ahead of Spain, that would be a major boost ahead of Qatar.

Switzerland pipped Italy to top spot in their World Cup qualification group, and they would have hoped to cause Portugal and Spain one or two problems in Group A2.

The Swiss have been hugely disappointing so far, though, losing all three games to leave them in a precarious position at the bottom of the standings, four points adrift of third-placed Czech Republic. Another defeat here would leave them on the brink of relegation before the final two rounds of fixtures are completed in September.

Fabian Schar is available again after a one-match suspension, and the centre-back is likely to be restored to the starting XI straight away. Nico Elvedi and Ruben Vargas are both nursing injuries and will not take part on Sunday.

Portugal could welcome Ricardo Horta, Domingos Duarte and Matheus Nunes back into their matchday squad. Santos is in the enviable position of having no absentees through injury or suspension, so he could name his strongest possible team for the trip to Geneva.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Sunday 12 June and is being shown by Premier Sports 2 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

