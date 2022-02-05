Who are the commentators for Chelsea vs Plymouth on BBC One?

Chelsea vs Plymouth is one of the games being shown on the BBC this FA Cup weekend, with the two leagues between the two sides setting up the potential for a classic cup shock.

The BBC's commentator for the game is Jonathan Pearce, with Matthew Upson joining him as co-commentator.

A long-time favourite of viewers, Jonathan Pierce has been a part of the Match of the Day team on the BBC since 2004. For viewers of a certain age, however, Pearce is also synonymous with cult Friday night TV show Robot Wars, in which he was the commentator.

Matthew Upson played for 11 clubs over a 20 years as a player, including lengthy Premier League spells with Arsenal, Birmingham and West Ham. Since retiring in 2016, he's become a regular analyst for the BBC, especially on Radio 5Live, and the Premier League channel.