Arsenal report: Gunners have big-money bid for Italian prospect rejected
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Arsenal offered £34m for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, but he wants to stay in Italy
Arsenal had a £34 million bid for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca turned down because the Italy international wants to stay in Serie A, according to reports.
Alfredo Pedulla (opens in new tab) writes that Scamacca has attracted interest from Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli after an impressive season with the Neroverdi.
But the Gunners were the first club to make a move by putting around €40m (£34m) plus bonuses on the table.
However, the journalist says the proposal was immediately stopped in its tracks because Scamacca is prioritising eventual offers from Italian clubs.
Arsenal announced on Friday that Alexandre Lacazette will leave when his contract expires at the end of June, and they are in the market for a new striker.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also gone following his January move to Barcelona, Eddie Nketiah is the only centre-forward left in Mikel Arteta's squad.
Bukayo Saka was Arsenal’s top scorer in 2021/22, providing 12 goals in all competitions from the wing, and a natural number nine is a top priority in the summer window.
The Gunners have been linked with several Italy-based players, including on-loan Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and Roma man Tammy Abraham.
Scamacca is one of the highest-rated prospects in Italian football and has just had the most prolific season of his career under Alessio Dionisi.
The 23-year-old struck 16 Serie A goals for Sassuolo this season and has broken into the Italy squad now, too, earning four caps since September.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
