Arsenal news: Alexandre Lacazette to leave Emirates as free agent
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Arsenal have announced that the Frenchman will depart when his contract expires
Arsenal have confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.
A statement on the Premier League club's website (opens in new tab) confirmed the 31-year-old’s departure, while manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the outgoing striker.
“Laca has been a fantastic player for us. He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players,” Arteta said.
"His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”
The France international’s departure doesn’t come as a great surprise.
He mustered just four goals in 30 Premier League games in 2021/22, a considerable drop-off after hitting double figures in each of the last four seasons since his arrival from Lyon in 2017.
Lacazette discussed his future openly last month, hinting that a return to Lyon could be on the cards.
However, his former club's eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 – and therefore failure to qualify for Europe – could be a blow to their chances of bringing him back.
"I'm in discussion with a lot of clubs, I'm open," Lacazette told Canal Plus (opens in new tab) in April.
"I never cut contact with Lyon since I left. Now Lyon know that I'm free, they've come by the information.
"It's a bit more complicated. I want to play in Europe. It's been a long time since I've played in the Champions League, I miss it. Nothing is impossible in life, but it's a bit more complicated."
For any teams looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of a Champions League campaign next year, they could do a lot worse than make a move for the free agent.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal have been linked with one Borussia Dortmund star whose contract is up in 2023 – and he doesn't look likely to renew.
The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.
Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. Another Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
