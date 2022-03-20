Arsenal report: Portuguese target in 'contract discussions' ahead of busy summer
By Mark White published
Arsenal are looking to bring in two forwards this summer – but might have their work cut out trying to sign Rafael Leao
Arsenal are in the market for Portuguese forward Rafael Leao – and want the AC Milan star as one of two forwards this summer.
Just 22, Leao is versatile enough to play either on the left or up front and with pace, movement and a composed head, he is the kind of striker that manager Mikel Arteta would love to have combining with his other forwards.
But Leao might be a long shot for the Gunners to bring to the Emirates Stadium this summer, with AC Milan keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.
The Portuguese has a contract expiring in 2024 and with AC Milan mounting a title challenge this season, Leao wants to commit his future to the Rossoneri, according to renowned transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano. Former Arsenal academy product, Ismael Bennacer, is another player who will likely kick off discussions over an extension at the San Siro in the near future.
Should Leao's contract talks hit a stumbling block, however, Arsenal may well be poised to pounce. With the Gunners able to offer good wages this summer – thanks to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving and Alexandre Lacazette expected to depart, too – north London seems like an attractive destination for most players at current.
Arteta's side beat Aston Villa 1-0 to keep up hopes of securing fourth place yesterday in the Premier League. With 10 games to go, Arsenal are in a good position to qualify for the Champions League – which will strengthen their hand when signing top talent this summer.
Leao is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
DEADLINE DAY Barcelona boss Xavi warned NOT to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
PAUL MERSON Arsenal legend tells club to SELL Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe this summer
TRANSFER RUMOURS Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.