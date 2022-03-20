Arsenal report: Portuguese target in 'contract discussions' ahead of busy summer

Arsenal are in the market for Portuguese forward Rafael Leao – and want the AC Milan star as one of two forwards this summer.

Just 22, Leao is versatile enough to play either on the left or up front and with pace, movement and a composed head, he is the kind of striker that manager Mikel Arteta would love to have combining with his other forwards.

But Leao might be a long shot for the Gunners to bring to the Emirates Stadium this summer, with AC Milan keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.

The Portuguese has a contract expiring in 2024 and with AC Milan mounting a title challenge this season, Leao wants to commit his future to the Rossoneri, according to renowned transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano. Former Arsenal academy product, Ismael Bennacer, is another player who will likely kick off discussions over an extension at the San Siro in the near future.

Should Leao's contract talks hit a stumbling block, however, Arsenal may well be poised to pounce. With the Gunners able to offer good wages this summer – thanks to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving and Alexandre Lacazette expected to depart, too – north London seems like an attractive destination for most players at current.

Arteta's side beat Aston Villa 1-0 to keep up hopes of securing fourth place yesterday in the Premier League. With 10 games to go, Arsenal are in a good position to qualify for the Champions League – which will strengthen their hand when signing top talent this summer.

Leao is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.

