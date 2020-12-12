Arsenal transfer news: Dominik Szoboszlai snubs Gunners interest to agree Leipzig move

Arsenal are set to miss out on transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai after the Hungary international agreed to join Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, say reports.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, but Sky Sports believes he will join the Austrian side’s sister club in Germany.

Szoboszlai’s, who has a release clause worth around £23 million, will make the move during the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were among the other clubs to show interest in the 20-year-old, who has made a name for himself at club and international level over the last year.

The midfielder has eight goals and nine assists to his name in 19 appearances for Salzburg this season, including strikes in the Champions League group stage against Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid.

He also scored a stoppage-time winner for Hungary in their Euro 2020 play-off against Iceland in November to earn his country a spot at next summer’s finals.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RYAN MASON “I have 14 metal plates in my skull, with 28 screws holding them in place, and 45 staples. And I was a lucky boy”

FEATURE Champions League knockout draw: Who are the most likely opponents for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea?

SOCIAL MEDIA The worst kit your club ever had - according to FourFourTwo readers