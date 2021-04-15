Arsenal transfer news: Gunners dealt blow as Bernd Leno hints at 'new challenge'

Bernd Leno’s future has been thrown into doubt after he admitted he could leave Arsenal for a “new challenge”.

The German goalkeeper has been a model of consistency since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in 2018.

Mikel Arteta backed Leno as his No.1 last summer, with Emiliano Martinez sold to Aston Villa.

But there are concerns in north London that the 29-year-old could be set to follow his former deputy through the exit door.

Leno is under contract until 2023, and there have been no discussions over a new deal between the player and the club.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man was asked about his future ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Slavia Prague, and his answer will not have totally reassured Arsenal fans.

“Not yet and at the moment it's not the time to speak about the future,” he replied when asked if contract discussions were under way.

“I know that I still have two years left on my contract and I'm also 29. For a goalkeeper, that's not too old. I've still got some years to go.

“I’m very happy at the club. I don't know what will come in the future, but I'm open to everything. Maybe for a new adventure or to stay at Arsenal.

“Like I said, I don't think about my future because two years is a long time. At the moment there are no conversations with the club or anything else.”

Arsenal need to beat Slavia or secure a high-scoring draw in the Czech Republic after a 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the first leg last week.

The Gunners are under pressure to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League given their disappointing domestic season.

Arteta’s side are out of the FA Cup and the League Cup, while they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.

And Leno believes his own task this term has been complicated by the injury problems endured by some of Arsenal’s defenders.

“It's never easy when you change the defence all the time,” he added. “I don't think this is an excuse. We have so many games that we have to rotate. We had some injuries so it's normal.

”When you see the other teams, they also change their defensive line. It's not an excuse to say that and it's too easy to say it's because we change the defence, the full backs or something else.

“It's not only the defence or the relationship between the defence and goalkeeper. It's the whole team who defends the goal. Like I said, it's too easy to say we've changed the defence too often.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Which England internationals are currently injured – and who could miss out?

INTERVIEW Alan Pardew on Newcastle United: “It was stressful… tough at times – I couldn’t get away from the criticism”

QUIZ! Can you name the 20 players with the most offsides in Premier League history?