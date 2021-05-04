Arsenal transfer news: Gunners face Premier League competition for Martin Odegaard

Arsenal will face competition from rival Premier League clubs in their attempt to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis, according to reports.

The Norway international has impressed since moving to the Emirates Stadium on loan in the January transfer window.

Odegaard has only scored one goal in 11 Premier League appearances to date, but his all-round performances have been praised by Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal boss is keen to keep the 22-year-old beyond the current campaign, with 90min having previously reported that Madrid will make Odegaard available for transfer this summer.

The same outlet states that the Norwegian has been left heartbroken by the decision of the Spanish giants, but he is keen to stay in the Premier League if he does depart the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next term.

Arsenal will hope that Odegaard’s experience in north London will help them win the race for his signature.

However, three unnamed Premier League clubs are also keen on the attacking midfielder, who joined Madrid in 2015.

Much could depend on whether or not Arteta’s side qualify for European competition in the coming weeks.

Arsenal’s hopes of securing a top-seven finish in the Premier League are slim, with a five-point gap unlikely to be overcome with four games remaining.

Moreover, a seventh-place finish would only be sufficient for a place in the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League.

Arsenal may yet qualify for the Champions League, however, with a spot in the group stage going to the winners of the Europa League.

Arteta’s side face Villarreal in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday, having gone down 2-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica last week.

Madrid are understood to want around £40m for Odegaard, a fee which Arsenal could struggle to afford without European football.

Outside of England, Inter and PSG are among the Norwegian’s suitors.

