Arsenal transfer news: Hector Bellerin wants to ditch Gunners for Inter - report

Hector Bellerin wants to quit Arsenal and join Italian champions Inter, according to reports.

The Spaniard was linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium last term, with PSG mentioned as the most likely destination.

But according to Calciomercato, the right-back is now keen on a switch to the San Siro.

PSG's interest in Bellerin was in effect ended when they agreed a deal to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter.

And the Nerazzurri are now said to be eyeing Bellerin as a potential replacement for the Morocco international.

The Arsenal man has been identified as one of two options, alongside Denzel Dumfries of PSV.

Dumfries impressed during Euro 2020 despite the Netherlands' exit from the competition in the round of 16.

The report states that the Dutchman is Inter's preferred candidate, with Bellerin seen as a good alternative.

One thing in the Spaniard's advantage is the fact that he appears to be interested in the move, while Arsenal are also open to offers.

Bellerin found himself out of Mikel Arteta's team last term, and is out of contract in 2023.

His departure would probably require Arsenal to sign a replacement, though, and the Gunners are already keen to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Arteta is hoping to complete the £50m purchase of Ben White from Brighton, while Houssem Aouar is among the midfielders that has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

After only finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, Arsenal are under pressure to get closer to the top four in the upcoming campaign.

Arteta will know that a poor start to the season could leave him vulnerable, even though he retains the backing of most supporters for now.

The north London side will be absent from European competition in 2021/22 for the first time since 1996.

There is plenty of work to do this summer, then, as Arsenal attempt to kick on.

