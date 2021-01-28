Barcelona transfer news: Presidential candidate accuses PSG of disrespect in Lionel Messi chase

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has accused Paris Saint-German of “disrespect” in their pursuit of Lionel Messi.

Messi’s future remains unresolved as he prepares to enter the final five months of his Barcelona contract.

The Argentina international pushed to leave last summer but the Blaugrana dug in their heels and kept hold of their star man.

Messi continues to be linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, with PSG and Manchester City both said to be interested in the 33-year-old.

PSG could make a move for Messi regardless of whether or not Kylian Mbappe seeks pastures new this summer.

Sporting director Leonardo said “great players like Messi will always be on PSG's list” earlier this month.

Those comments did not go down well in Catalonia, and Laporta has slammed the French giants for their conduct in the last few months.

"The club must be capable of making a good proposal that Messi is willing to accept. That depends on the club,” Laporta said when asked about his future.

"I would understand any answer [from Messi], but he needs to know what the proposal is; that requires urgency. It is getting more complicated all the time to make a convincing proposal. He's free to negotiate with other clubs now and Barca are still without a president.

"It is disrespectful to Barca that clubs like PSG publicly say they are going to sign Messi. This coming from a club-state that have bypassed the rules.

“We cannot allow clubs and states the luxury of destabilising another club. In that sense, we will have to speak with UEFA and FIFA to avoid such actions.

“PSG must abstain from [talking about Messi]. It is out of place for another club to speak about him. And, at the moment, there is no president in place to respond to this lack of respect."

