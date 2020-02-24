Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies admits his dad is a Chelsea fan

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies says his dad is a "big Chelsea fan" ahead of facing the Premier League side in the Champions League last 16.

Bayern travel to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night for the first leg of their tie, before the return leg in Munich on March 18.

Davies arrived at the Allianz Arena from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019, but didn't truly break into the first team until this season.

The 19-year-old has made 31 appearances in all competitions in 2019/20, mostly at left-back but the Canada international can also play on either wing.

When he was growing up he and his dad would watch the Blues.

"My dad has always been a big Chelsea fan, and I was a fan of Didier Drogba," Davies was quoted by the official Bundesliga website.

"It'll be a difficult game. They are a young, hungry team. We need to make sure we're well prepared."

Davies could also come up against his former international teammate at youth level, Fikayo Tomori. Tomori played for Canada as a youngster before switching allegience to England as a senior player.

The defender has broken through at Chelsea this term, playing 22 times for the West London side.