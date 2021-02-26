Bayern Munich transfer news: Reigning European champions target Norwich City’s £40million-rated Max Aarons

Norwich City’s Max Aarons is a target for Bayern Munich, who may have to spend £40million to prise him away this summer, according to Eurosport.

Aarons has previously been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona, Everton and Roma as he continues to impress for Norwich, who are seven points clear at the top of the Championship.

Although he only turned 21 last month, the promising right-back has already made more than 100 senior appearances for the Canaries since making his breakthrough during the 2018-19 season.

Aarons was one of several impressive youngsters who took Norwich to the title that year, including Todd Cantwell, Emi Buendia and Ben Godfrey.

While Godfrey left following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, the others have stayed put, enabling Daniel Farke’s side to dominate the division once more.

They are currently on a four-match winning run and look set for an immediate return to the top flight, where they will hope to be more competitive this time around.

However, they may have to cope without Aarons, who started out at Luton Town before joining Norwich in 2016.

He has made rapid progress in recent years, becoming a regular for the England Under-21s and drawing a host of scouts from leading clubs to Carrow Road.

Aarons was subject to a bid from Barcelona last year before settling on Ajax’s Sergino Dest as a cheaper alternative.

Norwich know that Aarons is destined to leave in order to fulfil his potential, but would only entertain offers starting at £40million.

Bayern Munich are looking to sign a new right-back to compete with French international Benjamin Pavard as Joshua Kimmich has developed into a midfielder and Bouna Sarr, who joined from Marseille in October, has been a disappointment.

The Bavarians are considering letting him leave at the end of the season, having made just four Bundesliga appearances so far.