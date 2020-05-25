Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi makes Genk move permanent
By PA Staff
Midfielder Eboue Kouassi has left Celtic to join Genk on a permanent contract.
The 22-year-old moved to the Belgian side on loan in January and has convinced them to sign him on a four-year deal despite only making four appearances before the coronavirus crisis stopped the league.
The Ivorian midfielder only made 22 appearances for Celtic after joining from FK Krasnodar in a £3million deal in January 2017.
