Chelsea report: Antonio Rudiger agrees big-money contract, turning down Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has seemingly put an end to the long-running saga over his future.

The German centre-back has long been running down his deal at Stamford Bridge, apparently turning down new contract offers from the European champions and assessing his options. Defensive colleague Andreas Christensen has also been reportedly doing the same.

Recent sanctions made by the government, however, essentially freezing Chelsea from signing players or extending contracts, have made it impossible for the 29-year-old to continue his stay in west London.

Now, Juventus have come to solve the conundrum, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, who say that the former Roma man will move back to Serie A on a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Turin giants.

Rudiger is approaching 30 and this is likely the last big move that he will make as a player – so it has made sense for him to assess all options before committing to a big-money contract.

Best utilised in a three-man defence while at the Blues, the German was originally signed by Antonio Conte in 2017 following Chelsea's last Premier League title win and found his best form on Thomas Tuchel's run to the Champions League title last season.

Reportedly, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all explored the possibility of signing the Chelsea man this summer.

Rudiger is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt.

