Chelsea transfer news: Blues expect Thiago Silva to leave at end of season

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is eyeing a dream return to Fluminense at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Brazil international is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer, having signed a one-year extension in June.

Now 37, he has been in and out of the team at the start of this season but has impressed virtually every time he has taken to the field.

The centre-back was particularly excellent in the 3-0 victory over Tottenham in September.

Thiago Silva opened the scoring that day and helped Chelsea keep a clean sheet against their London rivals.

The former PSG captain has proved to be a terrific signing for the Blues, who acquired him on a free transfer in 2020.

Not every decorated veteran who joins the Premier League late in his career makes a success of it, as Laurent Blanc, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Stephan Lichtsteiner would attest.

But Thiago Silva played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League success last term and will be integral to their Premier League title tilt in 2021/22.

Yet this is likely to be his final season in European football, as The Sun reports that he wants to return home next summer.

The centre-back wants to finish his career at Fluminense, the club where he first made a name for himself.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit are said to have sounded out Thiago Silva's representatives over a possible return to the side he represented between 2006 and 2009.

The Brazilian played almost 200 matches for Fluminense before his move to AC Milan.

Chelsea are already beginning to plan for life after Thiago Silva, and the 37-year-old could be just one of several defenders to depart next year.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea are still hoping to convince all three players to stay, but they have also been linked with Mattijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

FEATURE Who's the best player in the world? Ranking the top 10 this season, according to statistics

GUIDE Best football gifts: What presents football lovers REALLY want