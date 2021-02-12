Chelsea transfer news: Jorginho’s agent says midfielder would be open to Serie A return

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to rule out a Serie A return, especially if Maurizio Sarri is appointed at Napoli for a second time.

The player and coach worked together at the Italian club before both moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018.

Sarri departed just a year later to take over at Juventus, but is now out of work after being sacked last season.

The manager has been linked with a return to Naples as Gennaro Gattuso faces pressure in his job, and agent Jorge Santos believes a potential reunion is possible.

“Football is dynamic and nothing can be ruled out,” Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“If Sarri returns to Napoli, he could try to bring back Jorginho, he’s perfect for his football. I can’t rule it out.”

Jorginho has scored two goals in his last two games for Chelsea under new boss Thomas Tuchel, taking his overall tally for the season to six strikes in 22 appearances in all competitions.

But Santos wouldn’t rule out a move back to his home country.

“He has two years left on his contract at Chelsea and he’s a starter for the Italian national team,” he said.

“With a good project, he would be open to coming back to Italy”

