Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel’s side plot moves for Real Madrid and Monaco stars

Chelsea are weighing up offers for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The Blues are top of the Premier League table and on course to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League, a tournament they won last season.

Yet Thomas Tuchel still feels there is room for improvement and he has helped to identify two players who could strengthen his squad.

According to El Nacional , the Chelsea boss is keen to bring Militao to Stamford Bridge either in January or next summer.

Antonio Rudiger is into the final year of his contract with the west Londoners and appears to be edging towards the exit door.

Chelsea have hitherto been unable to agree terms with the Germany international, who is a target for Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid.

There is also considerable uncertainty over Andreas Christensen’s future, with the Dane also into the final eight months of his deal.

Chelsea are expected to sign at least one central defender next summer, with Jules Kounde the name that has been most heavily linked with the club in recent months.

The Blues are also monitoring Militao and hope to take advantage of his delicate contractual situation in the Spanish capital.

Militao has become a key part of Madrid’s first team this season, but his salary remains the same as when he first joined the club in 2019.

Los Blancos are keen to tie him down to an improved deal as soon as possible, but Chelsea spy an opportunity to potentially prise him away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Premier League leaders are said to have submitted an offer of £40m for the Brazil international.

Meanwhile Monaco starlet Tchouameni is also on Chelsea’s radar, according to Tutto Juve .

They are willing to pay £51m for the 21-year-old midfielder, who has been linked with several major clubs around Europe.