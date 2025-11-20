Manchester United in eye-watering bid for Aurelien Tchouameni, as Ruben Amorim looks to repeat Casemiro deal: report

Manchester United are prepared to offer an eye-watering amount to Real Madrid to try and sign defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Red Devils want Tchouameni to follow in the footsteps of Raphael Varane and Casemiro in ditching the Bernabeu for Old Trafford.

Tchouameni is ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now.

Manchester United prepare HUGE offer for Aurelien Tchouameni

Fichajes are reporting that Manchester United are willing to offer €70 million as a base fee, with €20 million in add-ons to bring Tchouameni to England.

It would be akin to the deal that saw Casemiro join the club in 2022, with both players playing a similar position, and both coming from Real Madrid.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is however a significant stumbling block, and that is the fact that Real Madrid do not want to sell Tchouameni. Fichajes report states that the €90 million Manchester United are willing to offer would usually be enough to entice Florentino Perez to the negotiating table, but he is not entertaining this move.

FourFourTwo understands that Real Madrid view Tchouameni as a vital part of Real Madrid's long-term project.

Perez believes that rejecting such money will be repaid in the long term by Tchouameni's performances in at the club.

Xabi Alonso views Tchouameni as key to his tactical structure. He describes him as an anchor who organises, corrects, and provides defensive solidity. By sitting at the base of midfield he allows the attacking talent in front of him to shine brighter.

They also believe his rapid growth, and his potential to develop even further is a reason to not allow him to leave. They think right now he is a quiet leader in the dressing room, and that is a characteristic they admire.

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are on the look out for a profile like Tchouameni. Given Ruben Amorim's fondness for deploying a 3-4-3 formation, the two central midfielders need to be strong both offensively and defensively. Someone like Tchouameni allows his midfield partner to be more expressive as he is able to mop up any mistakes.

In FourFourTwo's view it would be an excellent signing should Manchester United pull it off. However, their lack of European football and there being no guarantee what tournament they play in going forward means it would be difficult to convince him away from the Spanish capital.

Transfermarkt value Tchouameni at €75 million. Manchester United are next in action against Everton in the Premier League.