Cristiano Ronaldo: Bayern Munich rule out move for wantaway Manchester United star

Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has rubbished talk of the Bundesliga champions making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has told Manchester United (opens in new tab) he wants to leave this summer due to dissatisfaction with the club's transfer business and a desire to play in the Champions League.

But Bayern have ruled themselves out of any battle for the Portugal captain's signature, with Salihamidzic telling German TV channel Sport1 (opens in new tab):

"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career Hasan Salihamidzic – but once again: [this] is not a topic for us."

(Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

Salihamadizic's remarks follow those made by chief executive Oliver Khan earlier in the month. Khan said (opens in new tab):

"As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer would not fit into our philosophy."

With Robert Lewandowski on the verge of completing (opens in new tab) a switch to Barcelona (opens in new tab), Bayern are set to have a big hole to fill up front (although they have already signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool (opens in new tab)).

Ronaldo won't be their next superstar goalscorer, though, meaning uncertainty over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future lingers.

However, United boss Erik ten Hag revealed this week that Ronaldo – who is not with the team on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia – has made no mention to him personally of wanting to depart Old Trafford. Ten Hag said (opens in new tab):

"I didn’t speak to him after [Ronaldo revealed that he wants to leave]; his absence is a personal issue.

"We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him. I have read [about his wish to leave], but Cristiano is not for sale; he is in our plans and we want success together."