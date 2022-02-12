Domingos Quina winner gives relegation-threatened Barnsley hope

Domingos Quina’s second-half goal helped relegation-threatened Barnsley beat promotion-chasing QPR 1-0 and end a 13-game winless streak in the Championship.

Quina struck 16 minutes from time to move the bottom-placed Tykes five points from safety, giving boss Poya Asbaghi his first win in charge.

QPR striker Andre Gray fired in an early volley which was comfortably saved by Brad Collins.

Barnsley then enjoyed a decent spell with Carlton Morris having a long-range effort saved by David Marshall and Josh Benson putting a free-kick over.

Lee Wallace tested Collins with a firm, angled shot which was beaten away by the keeper at his near post.

Barnsley’s Jordan Williams made a good run, beating several players before putting his effort over.

The hosts threatened again when Amine Bassi received the ball from Morris around 25 yards and fired in a shot which only just missed the target.

Benson then tried his luck from a similar position and Marshall saved comfortably.

With Barnsley enjoying plenty of possession, Claudio Gomes also fired in a shot from distance before the break with the ball clearing the bar.

Ilias Chair tried to beat Collins with an effort at his near post, but the keeper was equal to it.

Michal Helik made a vital block to thwart Gray inside the area, deflecting the striker’s shot off-target.

Callum Styles dragged his effort wide after combining with Bassi.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton made a double substitution just after the hour-mark with Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin coming on in place of Jeff Hendrick and Gray.

A third change was made five minutes later when Albert Adomah took over from Wallace.

After Gomes fired over, Barnsley made a change of their own when Romal Palmer replaced Benson.

Quina found the net with a left-footed drive which went in off the underside of the bar after Marshall got a hand to it.

The result put a dent in fourth-placed QPR’s promotion hopes, ending a seven-match unbeaten run and leaving them six points off the automatic-promotion spots.