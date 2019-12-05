What the papers say

Patrick Vieira is now favourite to become Arsenal’s next manager, according to the the Daily Mail, which is quoting French newspaper Nice-Matin.

Borussia Dortmund stars Marco Reus and Axel Witsel have reportedly attempted to persuade Jadon Sancho to reject a move to the Premier League in January, the Daily Mirror reports.

Jadon Sancho in action for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manchester United could turn to England manager Gareth Southgate if they decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Sun.

Manchester City are confident Raheem Sterling, 24, will sign a new deal that will make him the club’s highest ever earner, according to the Metro.

Liverpool and Arsenal have joined Barcelona in the race for 17-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi, who is on loan at Austrian second tier side Liefering from RB Salzburg, the Daily Mirror says.

Social media round-up

Arsenal 'make Patrick Vieira No 1 target' https://t.co/NQOOY5Ajom— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 4, 2019

Marco Silva launches scathing attack on Everton side after Liverpool thrashing |@MaddockMirrorhttps://t.co/7chGsrvGO4pic.twitter.com/U34T5aJVWQ— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 4, 2019

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane still wants to bring Manchester United and France midfielder Pogba, 26, to the Bernabeu, Marca reports.

Giovani Lo Celso: Tottenham can sign Lo Celso – on loan from Real Betis – on a permanent deal in January if they pay £27.3million for the 23-year-old midfielder, says ABC de Sevilla.

Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso (John Walton/PA)

Franck Kessie: West Ham are leading Wolves in the battle to sign AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie, 22, according to the Milan Live website.