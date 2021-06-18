Former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre in contention for Crystal Palace job

Crystal Palace are in contact with Lucien Favre’s representatives as they look to appoint a replacement for Roy Hodgson.

According to The Guardian, Favre is expected to hold talks with Palace in the coming days, while Everton are also monitoring the situation.

The 63-year-old was sacked by Borussia Dortmund in December but had twice led them to second place in the Bundesliga behind a dominant Bayern Munich.

In stark contrast to Hodgson, his teams are renowned for playing dynamic, fast-paced attacking football with plenty of emphasis on youth.

This would suit the Eagles, who are known to be keen on a change in style after many supporters grew tired of Hodgson’s typically risk-averse approach.

Favre, a former Switzerland midfielder who won 24 caps for his country, started his managerial career at Echallens in 1993.

He rose to prominence at Servette, winning the Swiss Cup at the end of his first season in charge, before moving on to FC Zurich and then Hertha Berlin.

Favre’s longest spell at a single club was the four years he spent at Borussia Monchengladbach from 2011 to 2015, taking away from relegation trouble and into the Champions League.

He also took Nice into Europe’s top club competition against the odds during a successful spell in the South of France.

The former Dortmund manager, who oversaw the development of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi and Giovanni Reyna during his time at the club, is now seeking a new challenge.

Believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League, the Crystal Palace job could appeal to Favre as he plots his next step.

Nuno Espirito Santo, Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche are amongst the managers who have been linked with the vacancy at Selhurst Park.