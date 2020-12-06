Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Christian Pulisic as Chelsea go top of Premier League

Frank Lampard says Christian Pulisic has an “incredible gift” after the American impressed against Leeds.

Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners over Marcelo Bielsa’s side on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League.

Pulisic began the game on the bench but was brought on in the first half after Hakim Ziyech suffered an injury.

And Lampard was delighted with how the winger acquitted himself as he continues his comeback from a hamstring problem.

“Really pleased today. It’s been a difficult period for him with the injury and he gets frustrated because he wants to play," Lampard said at his post-match press conference.

"Having played 65 minutes in Seville I knew this game would have a huge amount of energy for the players and thought it was wise to start him on the bench.

"My plan was probably to give him 30 minutes, but to play the period of the game he played, with the intensity of the game and get his goal. He has an incredible gift, it sounds simple, but arriving in the six-yard box as a wide man, because that is where the goals are.

"So I was delighted that he got his goal and he is only going to get stronger now."

Chelsea welcomed 2,000 fans back to Stamford Bridge on Saturday following a nine-month period without spectators.

Many Blues supporters have high hopes for the season but Lampard says he is not getting carried away.

"There’s certainly nothing wrong with the fans thinking that [we can win the title]. Great to have them back, their input was huge, the noise huge,” he added. "You can see how excited they are at the end that we are top of the league.

"My job and our job is to know that it’s a long season and the next question is how consistent can we be with this form, how much we can improve, because I believe there is a lot more we can do and there will be a lot of challenges ahead.

"Enjoy the evening. I will have that small glass of wine, maybe a large one, but at the same time we need to make sure we stay grounded.

"But there were a lot of good things. To play against Leeds in the form they are in and the type of team they are and dominate in terms of chances was a real great performance from us.”

Chelsea return to action against Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday.

