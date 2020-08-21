Harry Kane misses return to training due to quarantine after Bahamas holiday

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been unable to join in with the start of pre-season training as he is in quarantine following a trip to the Bahamas.

The England captain was on holiday in the Caribbean islands when it was added to the list of countries on the United Kingdom’s quarantine list earlier this month.

That means he has been in self-isolation at home with his pregnant wife and two children while Jose Mourinho’s side began their preparations for the 2020-21 season.

Kane is expected to be back at the club’s Hotspur Way training centre next week and should have no issues with being ready for the club’s Premier League opener with Everton or England’s Nations League games the previous week.

The striker has plenty of experience of training alone as he spent the best part of four months on an individual training plan as part of his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Spurs’ players are returning to training on a staggered basis following a hectic end to the delayed 2019-20 season.

New signings Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart were among the first to report for duty, with the likes of Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min, Harry Winks and Ben Davies also back in training.

Mourinho’s men kick-off their pre-season campaign against Ipswich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.