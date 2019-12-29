Harry Maguire believes Manchester United can "beat anyone" on their day but calls for greater consistency

Harry Maguire says Manchester United have been "far too inconsistent" this season.

The Red Devils have won back-to-back games in recent days, beating Newcastle and Burnley to move to within a point of the top four.

However, it is only a week since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side came unstuck at Watford, losing 2-0 to become the first visiting team to suffer defeat at Vicarage Road this term.

And while Maguire thinks United can beat anyone on their day, he has called for greater consistency from himself and his team-mates.

The centre-back also acknowledged the importance of Saturday's success at Turf Moor, with goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford giving United the victory.

"We maybe could have been better on the ball in the second half and killed the game off, but it's a big three points for us,” he told BT Sport.

“We’re a team who haven't been conceding many chances, but set-pieces and other basic things have been letting us down. It’s nice to come here, get a clean sheet and get the win.

"On our day we can beat anyone, but we’ve been far too inconsistent this year. We didn’t perform at all at Watford, so it was important to come here, do the basics well and keep the clean sheet."

Rashford has now scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season, but he believes United must take more of their chances as they seek a Champions League qualification spot.

"“We could have been more clinical,” the England international told BT Sport. “Their centre-halves were heading away every single ball that came in and it wasn't easy, but we did well to get the win.

“He [Anthony Martial] was brilliant again today. For a forward, there’s nothing better than scoring goals. Hopefully it keeps his confidence high and this can continue until the end of the season.”

United face Arsenal on New Year's Day, before a trip to Wolves in the FA Cup third round next weekend.

READ MORE

7 of the biggest post-Christmas title collapses in English football

Ranked! The 10 best Premier League managers of the decade

Jose Mourinho will be the one who has to adapt to get the best out of this Tottenham team