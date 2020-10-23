How to contribute to Marcus Rashford’s campaign and help feed Britain’s poorest children

England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has said that foodbanks are in for a "very tough winter", and has shared details on how to support organisation FareShare.

The forward partnered with the charity in March when coronavirus first placed the United Kingdom into a nationwide lockdown, forcing many families into financial peril. Since then, Rashford has fought for children to receive free school meals and even been awarded an MBE for his efforts.

Rashford has again urged followers to donate to FareShare this week and has the organisation's website in his Twitter bio. FareShare says Rashford’s campaigning has helped raise enough money to provide over 4.2 million meals for children and families.

Rashford's petition for free school meals gained over 300,000 signatures in just a few days, meaning parliament would have to debate the issue. After Labour tabled a motion calling for the free school meals scheme to be extended over the half-term and Christmas holidays until Easter 2021, the motion was beaten by 322 votes to 261 – a majority of 61.

"Put aside all the noise, the digs, the party politics and let’s focus on the reality," the United star later said on Twitter.

"A significant number of children are going to bed tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter because of comments that have been made today. We must stop stigmatising, judging and pointing fingers."

"Our views are being clouded by political affiliation. This is not politics, this is humanity."

Should you wish to donate to FareShare, you can do so by visiting their website at fareshare.org.uk/donate. You can also volunteer, at fareshare.org.uk/volunteer/.

