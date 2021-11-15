Transfers: Wolves loanee Hwang Hee-Chan is a shock target for Liverpool and Manchester City

Wolves loanee Hwang Hee-Chan is attracting attention from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to reports.

The north-west giants are both in the market for attackers - and apparently are looking to sign the Red Bull Salzburg star before he can make permanent roots in Wolverhampton, since Hwang has been among the goals for Bruno Lage's team.

Liverpool are said to be looking to rejuvenate their forward options, with their fab three combination up front potentially getting split up by the end of the season. Mohamed Salah is stalling over a new contract, Roberto Firmino is now 30 and Jurgen Klopp is apparently interested in Juventus wide man Federico Chiesa.

Another former Wolves man, Diogo Jota, was brought to Anfield with the memo of forcing his way into the starting attack, too. Jota has featured as an alternative to both Mane and Firmino - and may displace one of the other soon permanently.

Beyond their star trio and Jota, however, Liverpool's options are a little limited. Divock Origi is still at the club despite his lack of game time, Takumi Minamino - another Red Bull Salzburg player - has struggled for minutes and went on loan to Southampton last season, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott are midfielders, these days.

Hwang Hee-Chan would be a solid option to have in Klopp's attack and would represent a much lower-cost addition than someone like Chiesa or Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City would like to rival Liverpool for Hwang, though.

City are facing a battle to keep out-of-favour wide man Raheem Sterling at the club amidst interest from Barcelona and Arsenal, while Riyad Mahrez has been out of favour, too. There was also talk of Bernardo Silva moving on in the summer - but he's re-established his place in the Etihad midfield.

Pep Guardiola is still keen on adding a striker - but if he uses Phil Foden permanently through the middle, then adding Hwang might be an option for the flanks.

Wolves boss Lage, however, has not given up wanting to keep his loanee.

“I hope the four wingers can stay with us because I’m very happy with them," he recently said.

“Not only Hwang, (Francisco) Trincao, Daniel (Podence) and Adama because they can give us different solutions.”