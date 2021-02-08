Leeds United v Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leeds United v Crystal Palace live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 8 February, 8pm GMT

Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways when they entertain Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side delivered a fantastic performance to beat Leicester last weekend, but they were edged out by Everton on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side scored two goals in the first half, and while Leeds staged a gallant fightback after the interval, they were only able to find the net once. Bielsa will have been pleased with his team’s performance, though, and a repeat display here could well earn Leeds all three points.

Palace are searching for the third win on the bounce on Monday, something they have not done in the Premier League all season.

Roy Hodgson’s side edged out Wolves 1-0 last weekend, before coming from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Newcastle on Tuesday night. Palace are now potentially just two wins away from safety, and victory here might rekindle their ambitions of a top-half finish.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from 888sport where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Leeds United: 17/20

Draw: 14/5

Crystal Palace: 3/1

Hodgson has more players out injured than any other Premier League manager right now. No fewer than 10 members of Palace’s squad will miss this game, including long-term absentees Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson.

Wilfried Zaha is a doubt after being taken off against Newcastle with a hamstring strain, while centre-back duo Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are definitely missing. Jeff Schlupp has a thigh injury and Joel Ward is carrying a knock, but James McArthur and James McCarthy both have a chance of being passed fit in time to feature.

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch remain sidelined for Leeds, which means Pascal Struijk will continue alongside Liam Cooper at centre-back. Rodrigo Moreno and Ian Poveda are also out, as are long-term absentees Adam Forshaw and Gaetano Berardi.

Bielsa has not rotated his team too much this season, but Pablo Hernandez is one player who could come into the side for this game. Leeds will dominate possession and the veteran Spaniard’s craft could help prise open Palace’s deep defence.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

888 Sport offer: Terms and conditions apply: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+

Use a VPN to watch a Leeds United v Crystal Palace live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.