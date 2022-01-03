Liverpool report: Reds set to sign Todd Cantwell this month at bargain price

Liverpool are set to add Todd Cantwell to their squad for the second half of the season.

That's according to reports that claim that the out-of-favour Norwich City winger is a long-time target for Jurgen Klopp. The Sun claims that the Reds are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old and that a deal could well be struck that suits all parties.

Norwich are said to be losing patience with Cantwell, who rose through the academy at Carrow Road. The wide-man was dropped under Daniel Farke earlier on this season and hasn't established himself as one of Dean Smith's key performers, either.

Liverpool are frugal at the best of times and the former England under-21 would represent a cut-price coup – especially considering how short they are of bodies in the next month or so, as well as longterm.

Sadio Mane departed for the Africa Cup of Nations today and with Sky pundits claiming yesterday that a long-term replacement for the Senegalese is needed, Cantwell could well fit the bill. With good Premier League experience and the room to grow as a footballer, Jurgen Klopp could well ease the player into his team over the next few months.

Equally, Cantwell could function as a midfielder in much the same way that Harvey Elliott has since joining from Fulham. Liverpool have lacked consistency in the centre of the park this season, with a long casualty list (including Elliott himself). Cantwell may well be shoehorned in there to play.

The Merseysiders are said to be looking to do much more business in the next couple of windows, having only secured Ibrahima Konate in the summer. Mo Salah's contract extension remains a priority – but it's thought that the Egyptian King has demanded new blood in the team as one of the conditions of him staying.

Cantwell is valued at £18m on Transfermarket.