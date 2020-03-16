Liverpool top the CIES Football Observatory's list of the world's most valuable squads

Liverpool have the most valuable squad in the transfer market, according to CIES Football Observatory (via the BBC).

The Reds squad has an aggregated value of £1.27bn and places them £300m ahead of Manchester City in second (£1.24bn).

The runaway Premier League leaders have only to win two of their remaining nine games to be crowned champions.

However, the season's suspension has postponed any celebrations and may even threaten to make it impossible to finish.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid sit in third and fourth in the list respectively, only split by €70m.

Chelsea are listed as having the fifth most valuable squad - despite their transfer ban and reliance on homegrown players.

However, CIES say that Frank Lampard's side take a "strong increase thanks to the outbreak of many young talents following the transfer ban imposed by Fifa".

The CIES take into account various factors, such as the age of the player, their performances, the economic value of their club and yearly inflation that may affect a player's current value.

Manchester United find themselves in sixth place, whilst Tottenham Hotspur make the top ten - they are listed as ninth.

Paris Saint-Germain have the seventh most valuable squad, which includes the most valuable player, Kylian Mbappe, who is said to be worth over £227m.

Atletico Madrid, who famously knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League last week, are eighth on the list.

Juventus, the current club of Cristiano Ronaldo, complete the top ten and are the only Italian side to appear there.

No German clubs made the top ten and, in fact, Bundesliga outfit Paderborn find themselves bottom of the entire list with a value if £33.7m.

READ MORE...

15 of the best football films and documentaries to watch on Amazon Prime

What it was like to be at one of the final football matches in the country this weekend