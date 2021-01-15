Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp wants Rodrigo De Paul but Udinese hold out for €40m

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Udinese playmaker Rodrigo De Paul to Anfield but he will cost at least €40 million, according to reports in Italy.

The Argentina international midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United last summer and the Yorkshire club are believed to have retained their interest.

But Corriere dello Sport reports on Friday that Klopp is keen to beat their Premier League rivals to De Paul's signature and bring the 26-year-old to Merseyside.

Udinese won’t let him go without a fight though, and the club’s vice-president Stefano Campoccia made clear last week.

“De Paul is a talented player and a point of reference for our team,” he said.

“He is a jewel and the jewels cost. The proposals did not meet our requests, for less than €40m he does not move.”

Inter Milan and Juventus have also been linked with the attacking midfielder, who has excelled in Serie A since his 2016 move from Valencia.

De Paul has scored three goals and provided two assists for Udinese in 16 league appearances this season.

