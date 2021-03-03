Liverpool transfer news: Leeds determined to keep hold of Reds target Raphinha

Leeds are determined to keep hold of Liverpool and Manchester United target Raphina, according to reports.

The Brazilian winger is enjoying a brilliant debut campaign in the Premier League.

A £17m summer signing from Rennes, Raphinha has scored five goals and provided five assists in 21 top-flight appearances.

The 24-year-old has been one of the stars of Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who are targeting a top-half finish following promotion last term.

Raphinha’s performances have seen him linked with a move away from Elland Road ahead of next term.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been credited with an interest in the former Sporting CP star.

However, the Daily Mirror report that Leeds want to keep Raphinha at the club beyond this season.

The club is in a strong financial position and is under no pressure to cash in on some of its key players.

There is no buyout clause in the winger’s contract, which will make it harder for either Liverpool or United to prise him away from Yorkshire.

Raphinha is happy at Leeds and has a good relationship with Bielsa, as well as fellow Portuguese speaker Helder Costa.

He has also struck up a bond with Patrick Bamford on and off the pitch, and talks with the multilingual English striker in French.

Leeds will look to build on their achievements this season in the 2021/22 campaign, and are focused on incomings rather than outgoings this summer.

Every player has his price, but it is thought that a huge offer would be required to sign Raphinha.

The uncapped Brazilian is under contract until 2024 and may relish the chance to complete a second season with Leeds.

Raphinha has not played for the same club in back-to-back campaigns since his time at Vitoria Guimaraes in 2017/18.

Leeds return to Premier League action against West Ham on Monday.

