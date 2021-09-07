Liverpool transfer news: Mohamed Salah wants £500,000 per week to stay at Anfield

Mohamed Salah is demanding a £500,000-a-week contract to stay at Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds spent much of the summer extending the deals of key members of their first-team squad.

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho have all committed their future to the club in recent months.

Liverpool were not particularly active in the transfer market, with Ibrahima Konate their sole addition, but they did at least secure the futures of several important players.

However, the Reds have yet to persuade Salah to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The Egypt international is tied down to Anfield until 2023, and Liverpool are working hard to agree terms over an extension.

Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in the last 12 months, with Real Madrid and PSG potential destinations.

According to the Daily Mirror, the forward is seeking a deal worth £500,000 per week to remain on Merseyside.

Van Dijk is currently Liverpool's highest-earning player, with the Dutchman said to earn £220,000 per week.

Salah's pay packet sees him take home £200,000 per week, but he wants to more than double his money.

That is a huge sum that would make the former Chelsea man one of the highest-paid players on the planet.

It would also shatter Liverpool's wage structure to the extent that such a lucrative deal would surely not be viable for the club.

It would be interesting to know what Salah's thinking is. Perhaps this is just an opening gambit and the 29-year-old would actually be happy to settle for a more modest pay rise.

Or perhaps Salah and his representatives have deliberately made a demand they know Liverpool will struggle to meet.

The forward has spoken of his desire to play in Spain in the past, but a move to Madrid might be blocked by the likely arrival of Kylian Mbappe to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool, then, will hope they still have time to persuade Salah to stay - without paying him £500,000 per week.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

2021/22 58 things we can't wait to see this season

RETURN OF FANS How history can predict football's recovery from the pandemic

QUIZ! Can you name every team in this season's Europa League?