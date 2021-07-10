Liverpool transfer news: Reds consider swoop for Denmark star Mikkel Damsgaard

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Mikkel Damsgaard, one of the stars of Euro 2020, according to reports.

Damsgaard was a key figure in Denmark's run to the semi-finals of this summer's tournament.

The attacking midfielder only came into the team after Christian Eriksen's exit from the competition following a cardiac arrest.

Damsgaard impressed as Kasper Hjulmand's side upset the odds to reach the final four.

He is the only player to have scored a direct free-kick in the competition, having beaten England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in Wednesday's semi-final.

And his exploits in recent weeks have not been missed by various clubs around Europe.

Liverpool are the latest side to have expressed an interest in the Sampdoria starlet, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Tottenham, Juventus and Barcelona are mentioned as some of Damsgaard's another admirers.

But the Italian publication states that Sampdoria are determined to keep hold of the Dane for at least another season.

Damsgaard only joined the club in 2020, making the move from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.

He was a regular for Sampdoria in his debut season, making 35 appearances in Serie A and two more in other competitions.

He scored two goals and provided four assists for Claudio Ranieri's side in the Italian top tier.

And although Sampdoria would probably be able to receive a sizable sum for Damsgaard this summer, he is an important part of their plans for the upcoming campaign.

The likes of Tottenham and Liverpool may yet test the club's resolve with a bid, while Juventus regularly scoop up the brightest talent from elsewhere in Serie A.

The two Premier League sides will clearly have been impressed by Damsgaard's performances at the European Championship, but their interest in the attacking midfielder probably goes back further.

And despite Denmark's exit on Wednesday, Damsgaard and his team-mates will be proud of their efforts this summer.

