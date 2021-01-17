Liverpool v Man Utd live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Liverpool v Man Utd live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 17 January, 4.30pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to move further clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table when they face their arch-rivals on Sunday.

The Red Devils climbed to the summit of the standings in midweek, as a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Burnley moved them three points ahead of the reigning champions. No one at Old Trafford will be getting carried away just yet, but United are in fantastic form after winning nine of their last 11 games in the Premier League. That run has lifted them from 15th place to top spot, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to see his side extend their unbeaten sequence to 12 matches here.

United will draw confidence from their terrific away record, which is the best in the division. Only Leicester have collected as many points on their travels, yet Brendan Rodgers’ side have amassed 22 from one game more than United. Solskjaer’s side are still at their most dangerous on the counter-attack, and they will have the opportunity to play on the break at Anfield.

Liverpool have stuttered of late, taking just one point from their last three matches in the Premier League. The Reds had the chance to kick on and open up a comfortable lead at the top of the table following last month’s 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, but subsequent draws with West Brom and Newcastle, together with a 1-0 defeat by Southampton, gave United the chance to overtake them.

Still, Liverpool have been almost flawless on their own patch this term. West Brom are the only visiting side to have denied them victory at Anfield, while the Reds are averaging 2.6 goals per game at home. Liverpool have looked short of their usual attacking quality in recent weeks, but playing against opponents in United who will not simply pack men behind the ball could suit them.

Liverpool remain without long-term absentees Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, while Diogo Jota and Konstantinos Tsimikas will also miss out. Joel Matip and Naby Keita are doubts but will be assessed before the game.

United will have to make do without Facundo Pellistri, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, but none of the trio was likely to feature anyway. Victor Lindelof is fit again but seems to have been usurped by Eric Bailly in the centre-back pecking order, while Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic are expected to be available despite picking up knocks.

You can get Evens on a Liverpool win with Betfred, where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins. A United victory is offered at 13/5 and the draw is available at 11/4.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

(Image credit: Future)

