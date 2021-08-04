Manchester City transfer news: Aymeric Laporte keen on La Liga return

Aymeric Laporte is hoping to head back to Spain this summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona monitoring his situation.

According to 90min, Laporte wants to leave Manchester City after losing his place in the team to John Stones.

The 27-year-old is desperate for a return to La Liga and the chance to play regular football again after a couple of disrupted seasons.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both in the market for a centre-back who wins their physical battles but is also comfortable on the ball.

But the financial issues they’re currently facing means that players will have to be sold to fund the signing of Laporte.

He would certainly meet their requirements and he has extra motivation to prove his worth since breaking into the Spain squad under Luis Enrique.

Despite being born in France, and consistently representing the country at youth level, his senior debut never arrived.

This resulted in him switching to Spain ahead of the Euros and he started every game as they reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual champions Italy.

Laporte had an immediate impact on Pep Guardiola’s team when he arrived from Athletic Bilbao for £57million in January 2018.

In his first full season, he made 51 appearances in all competitions as Man City collected 98 points in the Premier League and completed a domestic treble.

This led to him being named in the PFA Team of the Year alongside five of his teammates – Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

A knee injury caused Laporte to miss much of the next season and he was then dropped from the starting line-up after a poor performance in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in November.

In his absence, John Stones struck up an excellent partnership with new signing Ruben Dias as Man City reclaimed the title and reached the final of the Champions League.