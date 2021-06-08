Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola wants to sign Jack Grealish this summer

Manchester City want to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League title last term, as well as winning the League Cup.

However, City were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the Champions League final, meaning their season ended on a sour note.

Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has already asserted that City will be active in this summer’s transfer market.

“One of the things I've learned over the years is, you need to constantly bring in talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you are at a high level and when you're on the top,” he told City’s official website .

“Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content. That would be your biggest mistake.

“This is the time to send a strong message, that there's no contentment, that you're not satisfied with just winning the league.

“That's great, but you want to win it again and you are committed and you are bringing more talent that is going to compete, not for the squad, but for the starting XI.”

City have been strongly linked with Harry Kane, who is keen to leave Tottenham ahead of next season.

And Grealish has emerged as another transfer target for Guardiola, although it will cost City £100m to prise the England international away from Villa.

Guardiola is a long-term admirer of the attacking midfielder, who is hoping to feature prominently for his country at Euro 2020.

Villa have completed the signing of Emi Buendia from Norwich, and there have been suggestions that the Argentine is a replacement for Grealish.

Dean Smith would no doubt love to have both players in his team next season, though, and it remains to be seen whether City will meet Villa’s asking price.

