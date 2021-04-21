Manchester City transfer news: Sergio Aguero considering two-year Barcelona deal

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has been offered a two-year deal at Barcelona as he prepares to leave as a free agent at the end of the season, say reports.

The 32-year-old, City’s all-time top scorer, will end his 10-year spell at the Etihad in the summer and a return to Spain, where he previously starred for Atletico Madrid, could be on the cards.

TyC Sports reports that Aguero is close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona following intense negotiations over the last few days.

The Catalan club are determined to land the Argentina international on a free transfer and have put a two-year contract on the table.

Aguero is yet to respond to the offer and is likely to have others available.

Juventus could offer him a higher salary in Italy, and there has been some interest from Premier League clubs who want to keep him in England.

But Barcelona are thought to have a minor advantage over the Old Lady, despite the unresolved future of Aguero’s compatriot and Barca legend Lionel Messi.

