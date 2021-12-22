Manchester United report: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's role in the new bid to bring Erling Haaland to Old Trafford revealed

Manchester United are launching a big bid for superstar striker Erling Haaland – but reports around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's role in the transfer are emerging.

Solskjaer was sacked by the Red Devils earlier this season after a dire run of form that culminated in an embarrassing 4-1 defeat away to Watford. Ralf Rangnick assumed interim control of the club – after Michael Carrick took charge of three matches – and has laid out new transfer plans for the side.

One particular bid involves another Norwegian, Erling Haaland, who was on United's radar as far back as 2019, when the forward eventually moved from Red Bull Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund. Rangnick is said to have a good relationship with Haaland's father, ex-Manchester City star Alf-Inge.

This kind of contact isn't new for United, though, given that Solskjaer worked with the player back at Molde. But according to the Manchester Evening News, Rangnick actually has a better relationship with Haaland.

Sources have claimed that Solskjaer and Haaland are not as warm with one another, following the breakdown of the prospective transfer the first time around. United apparently offered more money for the then-teenager but were beaten by Dortmund for what BVB could offer his development.

In subsequent transfer windows, Solskjaer didn't go back in for his countryman, despite his rapid rise to the elite of world football. United instead chased Jadon Sancho from the Signal Iduna Park, opting to bring Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to Old Trafford up front.

According to the MEN report, United believe that sacking their underperforming boss earlier this season has done them no harm whatsoever in their pursuit of Haaland – perhaps, in fact, Rangnick is in a better position to sign him.

The 63-year-old has already denied that he will receive a hefty bonus for landing the transfer.