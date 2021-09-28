Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona on alert as Edinson Cavani considers January exit

Edinson Cavani is reportedly thinking about leaving Manchester United in January, alerting the attention of Barcelona.

The Uruguayan’s start to the 2021-22 campaign has been interrupted by fitness issues, and he's yet to start a game this season.

El Grafico writes that the reduced game time Cavani is likely to get following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival is making the 34-year-old consider his options.

A January exit could be on the cards and Barcelona are excited by the prospect of a deal, but the grim financial situation facing the La Liga side could make the signing tricky to pull off.

Barca face debts of more than €1.3 billion and are therefore in no position to take on the €15m per year salary Cavani currently earns at Old Trafford, meaning the former PSG man might have to look at other potential destinations.

The Uruguay international seems to be one of the people to have lost out most from Ronaldo’s return to England.

First, Cavani handed the Portuguese his number seven shirt, and since then he has been left on the bench whenever he was fit to feature.

With Ronaldo taking over as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice striker, you can understand why Cavani might look for a change of scene.

He showed last season that age is just a number, scoring 17 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Cavani’s contract expires at the end of the season, by which time he will be 35, but a year of warming the bench might not appeal to a player accustomed to leading the line for some of Europe’s top clubs.

