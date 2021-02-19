Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona rejected €150m Ansu Fati bid from Old Trafford

Barcelona turned down a €150 million bid from Manchester United for Ansu Fati last summer, according to reports in Spain.

The winger, who only turned 18 in October, exploded onto the scene last season by scoring eight goals in 33 games for the Catalan club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that form persuaded United to table an eye-watering €150m bid for the teenager at the end of the campaign.

However, then-Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu flatly rejected the proposal despite the financial crisis facing the club amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fati wasn’t the only future star to court interest from some of European football’s top clubs.

Bayern Munich, who thrashed Barca 8-2 on their way to the Champions League title last summer, unsuccessfully offered €40 million for Pedri.

They were rejected despite the midfielder having yet to break into the Barca first team following a season on loan at Las Palmas.

Barcelona were also alerted by agent Jorge Mendes of a €60m offer for Trincao from an unnamed club, around double the amount that the Spanish club paid Braga for him last summer.

Fati has missed much of the current season with injury, but Pedri has become a fixture in Ronald Koeman’s midfield and Trincao has now scored three goals in his last two La Liga appearances.

