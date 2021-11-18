Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba "dreaming” of January exit, says Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has dropped a big hint that the Frenchman could leave Manchester United during the winter transfer window by calling December “the month of dreams”.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and he has been the subject of intense transfer speculation.

Raiola has done little to discourage the rumours amid reports of problems over a contract extension being agreed in Manchester.

“December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams,” the agent told Rai (via Goal).

“But it’s better not to speak about Paul. If some former Manchester United players don’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore.”

Pogba, who is currently out with an injury, is yet to score a goal in 13 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side this season.

He has featured regularly under the Norwegian, but was sent off in a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last month.

“It’s too early to speak about Pogba’s contract,” Raiola added.

“Let’s see what happens. I can’t stop anyone from dreaming.”

What that dream might look like is anyone’s guess, but the midfielder is unlikely to be short on options at the turn of the year.

From January, he will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement to join another club at the end of the season, and the sides most frequently linked with a move are the usual suspects: Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG.

Pogba won four Serie A titles during a four-year spell in Turin between 2012 and 2016 and talk of a return has regularly filled gossip columns.

But a new experience in Spain or his native France could also be on the cards, with neither of the European powerhouses likely to snub the chance to sign him on a free transfer should the chance arise.

