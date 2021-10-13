Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could rival Chelsea for Jules Kounde

Manchester United could renew their interest in Jules Kounde and rival Chelsea for his signature, according to reports.

The Red Devils were linked with the Sevilla centre-back earlier this year after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided he wanted a new partner for Harry Maguire.

Kounde was one of the names under consideration by United at the start of the summer transfer window.

In the end, though, they opted to sign Raphael Varane after the Frenchman entered the final year of his Real Madrid contract.

Varane will be out for a few weeks after suffering an injury while representing his country during the recent international break.

That news came as a blow for United, with Maguire already on the treatment due to a calf issue.

Perhaps that is why the club is considering a fresh move for Kounde, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish outlet reports that United remain in contention to buy the 22-year-old, who could leave the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next summer.

United will have to battle Chelsea for Kounde's signature, though, with Thomas Tuchel's side expected to make another attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea tried to sign the Sevilla stopper in the summer but were unable to agree terms with the Spanish side.

The Blues thought they would be able to buy Kounde for around £40m, but Sevilla demanded they trigger his release clause of £68m.

Tuchel later confirmed that the club had tried to prise the Frenchman away from Spain, only to be disappointed.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul [Niguez] and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team," he said last month.

Chelsea have earmarked Kounde as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract next summer.

But the latest news out of Old Trafford could be bad news for Tuchel and his colleagues.

