Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils prepared to let Paul Pogba join Real Madrid

Manchester United are ready to let Paul Pogba leave the club next summer, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

He has been linked with a move to PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid, while United had been attempting to tie him down to a new deal.

In September Pogba was said to be leaning towards committing his future to the Red Devils.

He had been impressed by the club's recruitment in the summer, as Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane arrived in Manchester.

But Pogba is now edging towards the exit door, with Madrid at the front of the queue to sign him.

According to Marca United anticipate Pogba will no longer be their player next season.

The World Cup winner will be free to hold talks with foreign clubs from January 1, although he is unlikely to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested party before the end of the campaign.

United have not completely given up hope of tying Pogba down to another contract, but they are now planning for life without him.

The midfielder is out of action until the new year after picking up a thigh injury on international duty.

He could still have a decisive role to play at United for the remainder of the campaign.

The club will hope that speculation about Pogba's future does not distract him from the task at hand.

Madrid in particular will be buoyed by the news that United now expect the 28-year-old to seek pastures new in 2022.

Los Blancos are planning to refresh their squad next summer and are also eyeing deals for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Mbappe, like Pogba, looks set to be available as a free agent, while Haaland would cost just £67m due to a release clause in his contract.

United may have already begun the search for a replacement for Pogba, with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni supposedly on their radar.

