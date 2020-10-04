Moise Kean seals loan switch from Everton to Paris St Germain
By PA Staff
Everton striker Moise Kean has joined Paris St Germain on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old Italian scored just two goals last season after joining the Merseyside club in a £24.5million from Juventus last year.
Kean had also netted in two Carabao Cup ties, against Salford and Fleetwood, this term.
Kean said on psg.fr: “I am really proud and happy to become a Paris St Germain player. It is one of the best clubs in the world, as shown by their Champions League campaign last season where they reached the final.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.