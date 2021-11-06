Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eye Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Newcastle are weighing up a sensational swoop for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to reports.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed its takeover of the club last month, making Newcastle the team with the richest owners in world football.

The Magpies are set to appoint Eddie Howe as their new manager this weekend, although interim boss Graeme Jones will remain in charge for Saturday's trip to Brighton.

Newcastle are second-bottom of the Premier League ahead of their visit to the Amex Stadium.

They are yet to win a game this term and are already six points adrift of safety after 10 rounds of fixtures.

Howe will have already begun to assess the squad at his disposal, but it is almost inevitable that Newcastle will be highly active in the transfer market in January.

Among their targets, according to Catalan outlet El Nacional, is Ter Stegen.

Newcastle have several goalkeepers on their books already, with Karl Darlow the current no.1 and Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman in reserve.

But the northeast outfit are keen to upgrade their options and are considering an audacious move for Ter Stegen.

The report states that Newcastle are willing to offer £47m for the Germany international.

With Barcelona mired in financial difficulty due to debts totalling more than £1bn, an offer of that size might be difficult to turn down.

Ter Stegen's form has dipped at times in recent months but he is said to retain the faith of his team-mates.

Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona's new manager, will no doubt want to keep hold of him.

Even if the club accepts a bid for Ter Stegen, the player would have to agree to a move.

It is difficult to envisage that happening right now, with Barcelona in the Champions League and Newcastle locked in a relegation battle.

The Magpies will hope that money talks but it would be a surprise if Ter Stegen is between the sticks at St James' Park come February.

