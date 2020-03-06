Olivier Giroud says he is "happy again" at Chelsea and vows to challenge Tammy Abraham for starting spot

Olivier Giroud says he is "happy" again at Chelsea after returning to the first team in recent weeks.

The France international made only his third Premier League start of the season against Tottenham last month, scoring as Frank Lampard's side ran out 2-1 winners.

He also began the following weekend's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth and Wednesday's FA Cup victory over Liverpool.

And Giroud, who is currently deputising for the injured Tammy Abraham, is now open to remaining at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of this season, when his contract expires.

"Yes, of course," Giroud said when asked if he would be happy to sign a new deal. "There are a few weeks [to go], games to win and maybe another trophy.

"And after I think I have two, three nice seasons in front of me. It's not the time to talk about contracts. But one more time I will take a decision when it comes.

"It's behind me. It was a tough month for me. I just spoke with the manager and I believed what he said, that I would get my chance and he has given me my chance.

"I have tried to give his confidence back on the pitch. I do my job the best that I can and I'm very happy to be back in the team. Of course, my confidence is better. The transfer window is behind me. I'm a Chelsea player, I'm happy here again and that's the most important thing.

"My confidence is getting higher and higher because I am playing more games. I don't know how long Tammy will be out for to be honest.

"When he comes back I will need him to be ready and then we can have good competition again, which will be good for the team. Everybody needs to be ready, to be good psychologically, to give everything for the team. I think that's what we did against Liverpool."

Lampard's side return to Premier League action against Everton on Sunday.

