Tottenham report: Antonio Conte considering swoop for experienced Serie A attacker

Tottenham are considering a summer swoop for the experienced Inter winger Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

The Croatia international is out of contract on June 30 and is unlikely to sign fresh terms with his current employers.

Inter are only willing to offer Perisic a deal worth around £65,000 per week, while the 33-year-old is holding out for a weekly pay packet worth closer to £100,000.

Perisic, who has been at Inter since 2015, is therefore likely to be plying his trade elsewhere at the start of next season.

A move to the Premier League is a possibility, with Chelsea and Manchester United having both been linked with him in the past.

And Tottenham has now emerged as another potential destination for the versatile attacker.

According to ESPN, Spurs are considering submitting a contract offer to Perisic as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of Antonio Conte's first full season at the helm.

However, they face stiff competition for the Croatia's signature from Juventus, who are though to be at the front of the queue to land him.

Perisic could be tempted by a new challenge in England, though, and Conte will hope his pre-existing relationship with the players works in Tottenham's favour.

The Spurs boss worked with Perisic during his two years in charge of Inter, including during their title-winning campaign in 2020/21.

The report states that Tottenham would be willing to pay Perisic the £100,000 per week he is hoping to receive.

However, they are hesitant to offer the winger his desired three-year contract given he will turn 34 next season.

Conte is keen to add more experience to his squad this summer, with Spurs likely to be competing in the Champions League.

To qualify for Europe's premier competition, Tottenham must avoid defeat by Norwich on Sunday.

A loss at Carrow Road would open the door to Arsenal, who must beat Everton to keep their top-four hopes alive.