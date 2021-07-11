Tottenham transfer news: Spurs want Manchester United target Jules Kounde

Tottenham and Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The Sevilla centre-back is a man in demand this summer, having impressed with his performances in La Liga last term.

United have been linked with Kounde for several months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to bolster his defensive ranks.

Doubts persist over Victor Lindelof as a long-term centre-back partner for Harry Maguire, who was one of United's standout performers in the 2020/21 campaign.

Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Pau Torres have all been spoken of as potential targets for the Red Devils.

Ramos has now joined PSG, but his former Real Madrid team-mate Varane appears to be at the top of United's wish list.

Their interest in Kounde may therefore have cooled, allowing Tottenham and Chelsea into a race which also features Madrid.

According to Sport, a Spanish publication, los Blancos fear Spurs will beat them to the signature of the 22-year-old.

The report states that Nuno Espirito Santo's side are able to pay upwards of £50m for Kounde. Madrid, it is claimed, would struggle to match that bid.

Spurs fans shouldn't get too excited just yet, though. The Sun writes that Kounde is not interested in moving to north London - but he might be keener on a role in the west of the capital.

Sevilla are holding out for around £69m for one of their prized assets, and it is not yet clear whether Chelsea would be willing to go that high.

Thomas Tuchel may want to bolster his defensive ranks ahead of his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva turns 37 in September and is clearly not a long-term option alongside the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Rudiger's future is also unclear, with reports suggesting the Blues could cash in on the Germany international.

