Transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo offered himself to Barcelona before Manchester United move

Cristiano Ronaldo offered himself to Barcelona before sealing his return to Manchester United, according to reports.

The Red Devils confirmed the signing of Ronaldo on Tuesday, with the Portugal international back at Old Trafford after 12 years away.

Ronaldo has signed a two-year deal with United with the option of an additional 12 months.

The 36-year-old was keen to leave Juventus all summer and was also linked with a return to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo came close to joining Manchester City last week, only for United to gazump their local rivals with an eleventh-hour offer.

According to the Diario Sport, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner even offered his services to Barcelona.

However, the La Liga giants are said to have immediately rejected the chance to sign a Real Madrid legend.

Their decision may have been based on Barcelona's woeful financial situation rather than any sort of anti-Madrid principle.

If the claim is indeed true, it underlines Ronaldo's desperation to seek pastures new this summer.

His three years at Juventus did not bring the sixth Champions League he was craving. In fact, the Bianconeri went backwards in European competition during Ronaldo's time at the club.

And while Ronaldo has backed himself to continue playing at the highest level for several seasons, he must also be aware of his age.

Manchester City, Manchester United and others were willing to sign the Portuguese superstar at 36.

But had he only left Juventus in 2022, the calculations over a 37-year-old might have been different.

It would have been hard to picture Ronaldo in a Barcelona shirt, but that was surely never a serious proposition.

The Catalans had to bid farewell to Lionel Messi this summer because they could not afford his wages, so it is unlikely the sums would have added up over a deal for Ronaldo.

The forward is expected to make his second debut for United on September 11, after the international break.

